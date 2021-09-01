Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $1,335,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 69,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,989 and sold 133,400 shares valued at $11,913,846. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

