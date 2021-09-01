Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Salt Lake Potash stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Salt Lake Potash has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the Goldfield Salt Lakes Project, located in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was founded on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

