Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.06% of Sanofi worth $80,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

