Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 139,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002,640 shares.The stock last traded at $40.23 and had previously closed at $41.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

