Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

