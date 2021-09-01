SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 64,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,725. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

