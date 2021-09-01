Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Secom has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.29.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

