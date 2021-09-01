Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

