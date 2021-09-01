Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of TPG Pace Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.20.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

