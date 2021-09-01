Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 300,000 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

