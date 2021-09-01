Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 150,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,044,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,631,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

