Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

