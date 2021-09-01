Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 10,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,290. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.