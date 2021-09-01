Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 200,000 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

NASDAQ FINM remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,921. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.