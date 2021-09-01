Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,627,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,113. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

