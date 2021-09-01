SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,299.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82), with a volume of 88338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,284 ($16.78).

Several analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.90. The company has a market cap of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

