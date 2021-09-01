Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,597 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $57,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.