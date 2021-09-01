Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,723 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $487.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.