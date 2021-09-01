Sei Investments Co. Purchases 37,401 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $77,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

