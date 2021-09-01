Sei Investments Co. Purchases 47,266 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $71,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 378,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.