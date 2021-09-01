Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 323.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $66,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,005,016. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

