Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $82,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.62. 32,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

