Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,978.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $795,172.75 and approximately $42,978.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00136288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00162993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.33 or 0.07385635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.69 or 0.99817686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.38 or 0.00996777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.