Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 5,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

