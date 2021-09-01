Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. 465,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,872. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

