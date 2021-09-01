SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Raffaele Sadun Buys 95,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SelectQuote stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
