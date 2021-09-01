SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Raffaele Sadun Buys 95,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SelectQuote stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

