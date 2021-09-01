Semux Reaches One Day Volume of $30.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Semux has a market capitalization of $84,691.33 and approximately $30.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010959 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008813 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

