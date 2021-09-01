SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.39

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.39 ($8.69) and traded as high as €9.57 ($11.26). SGL Carbon shares last traded at €9.53 ($11.21), with a volume of 201,224 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price target on SGL Carbon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.