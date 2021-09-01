Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 751,270 shares.The stock last traded at $7.51 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.