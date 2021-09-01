Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Wednesday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.09. The company has a market capitalization of £301.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

