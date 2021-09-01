Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
RUA stock opened at GBX 132.22 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Rua Life Sciences has a twelve month low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.64.
About Rua Life Sciences
