Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

RUA stock opened at GBX 132.22 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Rua Life Sciences has a twelve month low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.64.

About Rua Life Sciences

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

