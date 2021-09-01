Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Drops By 16.9%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of Alfa stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

