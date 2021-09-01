Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declines By 28.8%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 29th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,902. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

