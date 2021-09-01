Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 19.4%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AYRWF stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
