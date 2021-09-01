Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 19.4%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AYRWF stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

