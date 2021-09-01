Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 18.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BCEKF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.75.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
