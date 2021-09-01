Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 30.4%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

BUR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 95,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

