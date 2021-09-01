Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Grows By 35.0%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

