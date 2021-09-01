Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Drops By 25.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $45.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

