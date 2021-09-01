Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Rises By 19.1%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,441,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 706,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,363. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

