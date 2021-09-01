Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 20.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 652,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

