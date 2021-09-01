Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Increases By 30.3%

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.