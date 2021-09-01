Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Decreases By 15.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,322. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

