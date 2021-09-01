Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declines By 25.3%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
