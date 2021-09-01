Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declines By 25.3%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 181,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

