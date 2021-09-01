Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rises By 20.4%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,408,411 shares of company stock valued at $285,830,540 over the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

