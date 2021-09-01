Short Interest in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Increases By 40.0%

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DEH opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. D8 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Get D8 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in D8 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.