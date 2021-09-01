Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases By 21.0%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,274. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $985.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.