Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Drops By 16.7%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Entrée Resources from C$1.05 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ERLFF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

