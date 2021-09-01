Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

