Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68.
Exor Company Profile
