Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 23.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

FTXR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

