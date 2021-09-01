Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Decreases By 18.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 134,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading on Wednesday. 373,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,706. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

